Longtime AEW rivals forced to work together for Grand Slam Australia 

AEW Grand Slam Australia will witness two former rivals set aside their differences to team up against a common enemy. The stars in question, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, seemingly solidified their partnership this week on Dynamite.

The Aerial Assassin's feud with The Cleaner stems from their NJPW days, and it bled into All Elite Wrestling during Ospreay's early appearances in the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2022. The following year, the Englishman joined forces with Don Callis - a partnership that aided him in defeating Omega at Forbidden Door 2023.

Callis turned on Ospreay after the latter officially signed with AEW, just like he had on The Best Bout Machine. This motivated the former International Champion to stand by and align with Omega against The Don Callis Family after his comeback, leading the former All Elite World Champion to propose a tag team match pitting him and Ospreay against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia.

After The Commonwealth Kingpin's match against surprise DCF representative and former United Empire stable-mate Mark Davis this week on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega came out to the ring and reassured Dunkzilla that he had reliable friends, regardless of whatever hold Don Callis had on him. He also told Takeshita and Fletcher to train and show up in Brisbane later this month to square off against him and Ospreay at Grand Slam Australia.

It remains to be seen if the long-time rivals will be able to work together efficiently and effectively as a team against the well-oiled heel faction.

