Longtime WWE veteran reportedly retiring from AEW "imminently," plans to work with Cody Rhodes

Former longtime WWE costume designer Sandra Gray has announced her retirement from AEW. She has been with the company since its beginning. One of her recent creations is Hikaru Shida's new gear, which she showcased on her return match just a few weeks ago on Dynamite

She has been a designer in the industry since the 90s, making wrestling gear for several superstars. Sandra has also been making costumes and props for segments such as wedding dresses and cheerleader costumes. She worked for WCW at the time until it was merged with WWE and stayed there till 2015.

However according to Fightful, even in her retirement, she plans to continue to work on Cody Rhodes' attire. Brandi Rhodes was instrumental in the hiring of Gray on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Although to fans she will always be known as simple backstage personnel, superstars in the industry will undoubtedly remember her contributions for the promotions she has worked for.

Former WWE designer talks about her most memorable experience on AEW

Former WWE designer Sandra Gray is a longtime wrestling designer, may it be for superstars' gear or costumes for certain segments. She has been in the industry for decades. On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the designer looked back on her memorable moments in AEW.

She mentioned that it was actually Britt Baker's first pay-per-view match. She had a difficult time getting the costume ready, and this experience helped her improve the way she made costumes.

“The day I was there working on the costume, her music was literally playing, and she was still putting on her tops," Gray continued. "The glue was still wet on the rhinestones. She’s running down the hallway screaming, “rhinestone flying! So to this day I regret and I try so hard not to wait to the last minute, but sometimes they just get out of control."

Another important backstage personnel is unfortunately hanging their boots up. We wish her good luck in her retirement.

Considering how she has worked on the costumes of the likes of Cody Rhodes and Hikaru Shida, how do you feel about her retirement? Let us know in the comments section below.

