Looking at how low AEW Collision's ticket sales really are

AEW Collision, the new show by All Elite Wrestling, is set to debut on June 17th, and fans are eagerly anticipating for the show. However, it appears that ticket sales have become a cause for concern for the new show.

WrestleTix recently released a graph showcasing the current ticket sales for AEW Collision, and the numbers are less than impressive. Despite the much-anticipated return of CM Punk, fans seem reluctant to attend the show.

The debut episode of Collision, taking place in Chicago, has managed to sell nearly 9,000 tickets. This episode will feature CM Punk's comeback in a six-man tag team match. However, the following episode has struggled to sell even 2,000 tickets.

The highest ticket sales for AEW Collision, apart from the Chicago show, have been for the upcoming event in Newark, New Jersey, with just under 5,000 tickets sold.

Check out the graph below:

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics



Wrestlenomics Radio is live now:

youtube.com/watch?v=a_En9i… Latest counts from WrestleTix for AEW Collision eventsWrestlenomics Radio is live now: Latest counts from WrestleTix for AEW Collision events📡 Wrestlenomics Radio is live now:youtube.com/watch?v=a_En9i… https://t.co/F8gKy1WrhH

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan's promotion plans to address this issue and whether they can generate more interest and excitement for their Collision series in the future.

While it's too early to draw conclusions, the struggle to attract fans to buy tickets for the shows raises some concerns.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff talks about AEW Collision

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently expressed his thoughts on the new show AEW Collision.

On his podcast, 83 Weeks, Bischoff warned that the show carries significant risks due to a lack of creative resources and potential overextension of personnel, drawing parallels to his own mistakes in WCW.

"I hope for them [it] works out. My experience has been that it won't. I haven't seen anything that suggests otherwise out of that organization. But one of the reasons I feel as strongly as I did is because of [WCW] Thunder, because of the issues, some of which I created for myself."

He continued:

"I know what it's like to not have creative resources. [...] We didn't have a well-oiled creative machine that allows say, 'Okay. We've got another two hours,' which is almost like a pay-per-view every week in terms of what goes into figuring out how to pull it off and actually executing it. Just from a physical perspective, I mean putting on live shows and all that, it's a lot," Bischoff said.

Ultimately, time will reveal whether Collision marks a turning point for the Tony Khan-led promotion.

