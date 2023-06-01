Eric Bischoff criticizes AEW Collision, says the show won't work out

Many AEW fans are excited about the launch of Collision on June 17. However, Eric Bischoff believes the show will likely fail in the long run.

The former WCW President has previously expressed his concerns about AEW's new project. On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, he dived a bit deeper into his reasoning behind why he thinks the show will flounder:

"I hope for them [it] works out. My experience has been that it won't. I haven't seen anything that suggests otherwise out of that organization. But one of the reasons I feel as strongly as I did is because of [WCW] Thunder, because of the issues, some of which I created for myself." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Bischoff believes that AEW does not have the creative resources to sustain another weekly show. He likened the promotion's situation to WCW's back in the day.

"I know what it's like to not have creative resources. [...] We didn't have a well-oiled creative machine that allows say, 'Okay. We've got another two hours,' which is almost like a pay-per-view every week in terms of what goes into figuring out how to pull it off and actually executing it. Just from a physical perspective, I mean putting on live shows and all that, it's a lot," said the veteran.

Major stars could help AEW Collision become a success

Despite Eric Bischoff's concerns, it looks as though AEW Collision is set to get off to a hot start. Many top names have already been revealed as part of the show's roster, and fans expect more surprises to be announced in the coming weeks.

Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Andrade El Idolo, Samoa Joe, and Miro were all listed as the show's headliners in the company's official press release regarding Collision. Tony Khan has since announced that the premiere episode will take place in Chicago, leading many to believe that CM Punk's long-awaited return is just around the corner.

With these phenomenal talents on the card, Collision has seemingly set itself up for success. However, only time will tell how fans receive the new program.

