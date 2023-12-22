"Looks like Bray Wyatt almost, wow" - Fans amazed as a rare old photo of Dax Harwood with hair surfaces online

Dax Harwood has one of the most unique looks in wrestling right now. One half of the tag team FTR, he sports a bald look with a mustache that any wrestler would be proud to sport.

When a picture of Dax Harwood in his younger days with a full lock of hair sans mustache made its way online, wrestling fans were agog with excitement and comments.

Check out the post and the reactions:

"This picture of @daxharwood with hair is so trippy to see. What a legend. "

Harwood has experience in the Indies and joined WWE in 2012. He formed a tag team with Rusev, who now wrestles as Miro in AEW. Dax the Axe was then part of the tag team called The Mechanics with Dash Wilder, which was later renamed The Revival. After six years in WWE, the two joined AEW as FTR in 2020, with their respective names being Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

FTR has grown to be one of the most popular teams and routinely makes the list of the top tag teams in wrestling. It is also one of the very few teams that haven't yet been in a storyline that has them feuding with each other.

Dax Harwood has opened up about his struggles with mental health and body-shaming

While physical injuries like concussions and career-ending ones among wrestlers routinely make headlines, the mental toll that the business takes on them is rarely spoken about. Also, people in the business have peak physiques. They sometimes end up being trolled and have their looks commented upon.

Dax Harwood has carved a niche for others to follow when he spoke, at length, about the mental issues and the trolling he faced earlier in his career. He did that in a conversation with Renee Paquette.

Check out Paquette's post:

"A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR. Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax." she posted

What do you think? Should all wrestling promotions have special arrangements for wrestlers to handle the toll the business takes on their health? Sound off in the comments section below.