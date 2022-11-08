"Looks like Lex Luger, tries to wrestle like Rey Mysterio" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW star's wrestling style

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed an AEW star, claiming that he looks like Lex Luger and wrestles like Rey Mysterio.

The wrestler in question is former FTW Champion Brian Cage. The Machine wrestled Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship in the main event of the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. As he usually does, the former Team Taz member showcased his wrestling ability that defies his superhuman physique.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager said the following:

"So they got a manager out there in a title match. (...) He doesn't interfere, he doesn't talk. (...) Is he there taking the valet parking tickets, what's good? At one point. Cage's weak and awkward kicks reminded me of Tom Magee. Did you see the part where he threw three fake kicks and then the jump-up spin-around. It was like Tom Magee in the classic match against Wajima. Then Brian Cage, here's how stupid he is. Here is how clueless he is. He did a 619. He looks like Lex Luger and tries to wrestle like Rey Mysterio. F*****g idiot. You know what I would love? If he had been around the last time that I was in a booking position, I would have loved to have hired him. Just to have the privilege of firing him." (01:54:50 - 01:55:50)

Brian Cage returned to AEW television recently

Brian Cage faced Ricky Starks in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship in October last year. Since then, he didn’t appear on AEW TV for nearly a year. He was part of the Grand Slam Battle Royale and then lost to Wardlow in a TNT Championship match.

Since then, the star has only won on Dark while losing all his matches on Dynamite and Rampage. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books him moving forward, considering the fact that Cage and his partner have voiced their displeasure at the AEW President's booking decisions in the past.

