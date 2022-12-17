"Looks a little bit like Chris Benoit" – Wrestling veteran makes bold claim about major AEW star (Exclusive)

A major AEW star looks a bit like Chris Benoit, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Hangman Adam Page was recently written out of action due to a concussion. The injury took place during his match against Jon Moxley in October. The latter delivered a stiff lariat to the Millennial Cowboy which knocked him out cold.

This led to an emotional promo from the one-time AEW World Champion on the recent episode of Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Hangman explained his anger towards Moxley and promised to see him on Rampage.

Dutch Mantell reviewed the interview segment and praised it. He went on to say that Hangman Adam Page resembles Chris Benoit visually.

"Very good interview because if you make it personal, the people, the fans, they could have been in the same situation. And now he wants to get back. Now they're kind of feeling what Hangman Page is feeling...You know who Hangman Page looks like a little bit to me?... He looks a little bit like Chris Benoit... Tony needs to concentrate on that because he's got something there. So let's have a little patience like WWE is doing right now and see where they can take that," said Dutch Mantell. (44:25 - 45:56)

Hangman is seemingly yet to be officially cleared by AEW, so it's left to be seen as to when exactly the Millennial Cowboy will be able to exact his revenge on the Purveyor of Violence.

Hangman Adam Page attacked Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage

Hangman Adam Page attacked Jon Moxley on the latest episode of AEW Rampage. The former WWE Champion defeated Sammy Guevara in the show's opener after choking out the Spanish God with a reverse Bulldog Choke.

After the win, he called out the Anxious Millennial Cowboy. The former AEW world champion made his way to the ring and attacked Moxley. Security had to intervene in order to stop the two from pummeling each other.

Hangman ended up delivering a Buckshot Lariat to one of the security guards before the two could be separated. Their feud has gotten increasingly personal with each passing episode, so it will not be a surprise if they have a hardcore match.

