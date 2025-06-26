"LOSER MUST CHANGE NAME"- Rising star wants huge stipulation for his match on AEW Collision

A rising star recently reacted to a major match announcement by AEW involving him and another prominent star of the company. The 26-year-old wants to add an intriguing stipulation to the match.

Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based promotion took to X (fka Twitter) to announce a match between Kyle Fletcher and Kyle O' Reilly set for tonight's Collision. The announcement followed a match between ProtoShita (the team of Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita) of the Don Callis Family, who beat Reilly's Paragon stablemates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

Reacting to the announcement on X (fka Twitter), The Protostar suggested an interesting stipulation for the match.

"LOSER MUST CHANGE NAME. KYLE SUPREMACY," Fletcher wrote.

While both Fletcher and O' Reilly are prominent faces on AEW programming as part of their respective factions, it must be noted that the duo has never faced each other in a singles match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kyle Fletcher recently took major shots at AEW star Ricochet

Earlier this month, Kyle Fletcher defeated Anthony Bowens in a singles bout at AEW Summer Blockbuster. Following the match, Bowens took to social media and confirmed that he is not giving up and set his sights on Adam Cole and his TNT Championship.

This revelation prompted a response from The Protostar, who took to X (fka Twitter) and laughed off Bowens' challenge. Later, Ricochet, too, joined in, laughing Bowens statement off as well. Fletcher then reacted to The One and Only's reaction by calling him bald.

"No one asked you bald," wrote Fletcher.

Fletcher, who is currently a key member of the Don Callis Family, has had multiple run-ins with Ricochet since he joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2024, and it seems that there is no love lost between the duo. Currently, both superstars portray a heel persona and are involved in different storylines. However, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books the two high-flyers in a major feud down the line.

