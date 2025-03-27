Loudmouth AEW star silenced on Dynamite

A not so fan-favorite AEW star has just been through an unfortunate situation tonight on Dynamite, as he was forcibly silenced during the show. This was due to him not being able to control his mouth.

Max Caster is one of the names within AEW known for often running his mouth. This was the case during his time with The Acclaimed, and it has gotten even worse following their split. He has even begun his "Best Wrestler Alive" open challenge, where he has fallen to six top names on the roster, in what can be described as squash matches, after throwing open challenges.

The most recent was against Hook this past weekend on Collision. He ended up losing in under a minute as The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil choked him out with Redrum.

Moments ago on Dynamite, The Opps were spotted backstage where Samoa Joe asked Hook why he held on to his chokehold on Caster for a little longer than usual during their match. The 25-year-old revealed that this was due to Caster being fun to choke out.

The trio spotted the former Acclaimed member backstage, and Joe snuck up on him and locked in his Coquina Clutch, choking him out. He then agreed with Hook that he was indeed fun to choke out.

It seems that Max Caster's luck in AEW is just getting worse with each week.

