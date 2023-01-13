"Love the fact that they didn't waste time" - WWE legend lavishes praise on Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's recent match against Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite has garnered high praise from a WWE legend.

Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley went up against each other in a grudge match this week on Dynamite. Given that Moxley had previously injured the Cowboy, Page was quick to get down to business. In the intense bout that followed, the Purveyor of Violence suffered his first loss in months as Page pinned him for the win.

Speaking about the no-nonsense atmosphere of the match on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised both the AEW stars and Tony Khan for the booking.

"Can't say enough nice things about last night's opening match. I loved the fact that they got into action immediately. I love the fact that they didn't waste time on their entrances. Entrances are a part of the entire story of the match. There is a time for pomp and circumstance in a match, and there is a time to come to the ring like you mean business."

He also compared AEW star Hangman Page to the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

"I remember when Dusty used to come to the ring sometimes and Dusty made a beeline for the ring, because it was all about business, it was just about getting through that crowd and getting to the ring and loading up that elbow. And that's what I saw last night. " [19:25 - 20:07]

Disco Inferno recently criticized AEW star Jon Moxley

While Bully Ray has praised the latest match involving Jon Moxley, Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes the BCC member needs to be more careful on certain matters.

Before their match this week, Moxley and Hangman Page had a heated promo in the ring. However, a microphone glitch prompted the Purveyor of Violence to let out multiple F-bombs live on air. Disco Inferno brought up the incident in an episode of Keepin' it 100, cautioning the former AEW World Champion.

"Bro, you gotta be more disciplined. You can't be dropping F-bombs on live TV. If the wrong people are watching that, that could have very bad consequences for your show. You gotta be more disciplined," Disco Inferno said. [16:20 onwards]

With Hangman Page defeating Moxley this week, it remains to be seen if the feud will continue further in the future.

