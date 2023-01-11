"You gotta be more disciplined" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Jon Moxley for dropping F-bombs on live AEW television

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly one of the best promo cutters in AEW today. However, he never minces his words while on the microphone, which often lands him in hot waters with fans and veterans alike. WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently took issue with The Purveyor of Violence's recent blunt promo, in which he used expletive-laden language.

On the first AEW Dynamite episode of 2023, Jon Moxley and Hangman Page had another face-off as the two men exchanged a heated war of words to hype up their impending bout. The Death Rider dropped multiple F-bombs live on air during the segment, citing frustration over a microphone glitch that led to "we can't hear you" chants breaking out.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno advised Moxley to be more disciplined as his actions could be detrimental to the flagship show:

"Bro [Jon] Moxley went to rehab. Okay, he was having alcohol problems and everything. Bro, you gotta be more disciplined. You can't be dropping F-bombs on live TV. If the wrong people are watching that, that could have very bad consequences for your show. You gotta be more disciplined," Disco Inferno said. (16:16)

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will collide on AEW Dynamite this week

After weeks of taking verbal shots and fighting backstage, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will square off on AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum this week. This will be the second singles meeting between the two wrestlers.

Page and Mox last fought in an infamous outing on the October 18th Tuesday special episode of Dynamite last year.

That night, The Purveyor of Violence gave the Anxious Millennial Cowboy a legitimate concussion to end their AEW World Championship match abruptly via referee stoppage.

Since then, Page has been looking to exact revenge on the former WWE Champion, who nearly ended his in-ring career. It will be interesting to see whether the Dark Order associate can level the score with Mox on the road to Revolution pay-per-view.

