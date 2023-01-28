"Love to see 'em night after 'Mania" - Twitterverse wants two former WWE Superstars to return under Triple H's regime 

The Twitterverse is hyped to learn of the possibility of two former WWE Superstars returning to Triple H's roster.

Enzo and Big Cass were one of the best fan-favourite tag teams during their time in WWE. Cass's brute strength and impressive physique played off of Enzo, who was considered to be especially skilled on the mic. The two even bagged the Tag Team of the year award as part of NXT for the year 2015.

The team split in 2017 after Cass betrayed Enzo in a storyline. With the two stars being later released at different times, Enzo went on to join MLW, while Cass changed his name to Big Bill in AEW.

A fan tweet recently brought up the topic of their time in the Stamford-based promotion. This prompted a number of social media posts urging the two stars to reunite.

The Goon @WrestleObsessed @JustTalkWrestle Enzo is money & should be in a top promotion right now. Cass has been looking good in AEW so far. @JustTalkWrestle Enzo is money & should be in a top promotion right now. Cass has been looking good in AEW so far.

Noel Jr. 🇮🇪🇹🇭 @TheNoelJr @JustTalkWrestle It was OK to try and use them as single stars but turning on each other was unnecessary. Wasn't a huge fan of Enzos single run because I was enjoying the era of King Neville too much but I liked them as a tag team. @JustTalkWrestle It was OK to try and use them as single stars but turning on each other was unnecessary. Wasn't a huge fan of Enzos single run because I was enjoying the era of King Neville too much but I liked them as a tag team.

WavneliusW. @wavewrim @JustTalkWrestle Cass I would like to see come back or WWE but Enzo I don't know. @JustTalkWrestle Cass I would like to see come back or WWE but Enzo I don't know.

Wrestling Review @wwereview2 @JustTalkWrestle Enzo is so underappreciate it’s not even funny. Genuinely one of the best I’ve ever heard on the microphone. They were money as a duo! @JustTalkWrestle Enzo is so underappreciate it’s not even funny. Genuinely one of the best I’ve ever heard on the microphone. They were money as a duo!

Mitchell @cousinmitch_ @JustTalkWrestle Dope , be great to see them back together @JustTalkWrestle Dope , be great to see them back together

Kemosabe @ShaneRagoonan @JustTalkWrestle I absolutely loved them and hope to see them again either on AEW or the WWE again. I could see Enzo and Max Caster in a rap battle @JustTalkWrestle I absolutely loved them and hope to see them again either on AEW or the WWE again. I could see Enzo and Max Caster in a rap battle

Kevin Reynolds @ReynoldsWrapt @JustTalkWrestle They were money..I would def like to see them get a chance again @JustTalkWrestle They were money..I would def like to see them get a chance again

Allen @All3nPlayzGamez @JustTalkWrestle Only if they get a tag team title run. And only in AEW. @JustTalkWrestle Only if they get a tag team title run. And only in AEW.

With the two stars now in different promotions, only time will tell if they will reunite in the foreseeable future.

The former WWE Superstar recently revealed the advice he got from Chris Jericho in AEW

While Big Cass had significant success in WWE with his character, he recently revealed how he transitioned into a more 'organic' personality in Tony Khan's Promotion.

During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cass (now known as Big Bill) brought up how Chris Jericho had asked him to scrap his character from the Stamford-based promotion and reinvent himself.

“Yeah, that was Jericho’s idea a long time ago. I talked to Chris; it had to be 2019. He said, ‘Man, everything you did in WWE, the look, scrap it. You got to do something brand new.’"

The 36-year old star further admitted that he wasn't comfortable with his former look either.

“Wearing trunks and those high boots, it’s not me. It just didn’t feel right, so wearing jeans and Timbs felt right. That started with Jericho telling me to switch things up; it felt organic to me.” (H/T WrestleZone)

That Jezebel @blayzemadusa AEW needs to make Big Bill the 2001 version of Undertaker AEW needs to make Big Bill the 2001 version of Undertaker

With Big Bill and the rest of The Firm feuding with Jungle Boy and Hook, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you want to see Big Cass and Enzo reunite in Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below!

