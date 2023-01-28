"Love to see 'em night after 'Mania" - Twitterverse wants two former WWE Superstars to return under Triple H's regime 

The Twitterverse is hyped to learn of the possibility of two former WWE Superstars returning to Triple H's roster.
Enzo and Big Cass were one of the best fan-favourite tag teams during their time in WWE. Cass's brute strength and impressive physique played off of Enzo, who was considered to be especially skilled on the mic. The two even bagged the Tag Team of the year award as part of NXT for the year 2015.
The team split in 2017 after Cass betrayed Enzo in a storyline. With the two stars being later released at different times, Enzo went on to join MLW, while Cass changed his name to Big Bill in AEW.
A fan tweet recently brought up the topic of their time in the Stamford-based promotion. This prompted a number of social media posts urging the two stars to reunite.
With the two stars now in different promotions, only time will tell if they will reunite in the foreseeable future.
The former WWE Superstar recently revealed the advice he got from Chris Jericho in AEW
While Big Cass had significant success in WWE with his character, he recently revealed how he transitioned into a more 'organic' personality in Tony Khan's Promotion.
During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cass (now known as Big Bill) brought up how Chris Jericho had asked him to scrap his character from the Stamford-based promotion and reinvent himself.
“Yeah, that was Jericho’s idea a long time ago. I talked to Chris; it had to be 2019. He said, ‘Man, everything you did in WWE, the look, scrap it. You got to do something brand new.’"
The 36-year old star further admitted that he wasn't comfortable with his former look either.
“Wearing trunks and those high boots, it’s not me. It just didn’t feel right, so wearing jeans and Timbs felt right. That started with Jericho telling me to switch things up; it felt organic to me.” (H/T WrestleZone)
With Big Bill and the rest of The Firm feuding with Jungle Boy and Hook, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
Do you want to see Big Cass and Enzo reunite in Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below!