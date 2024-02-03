"Love him shading that flop company AEW" - Fans react to CM Punk's big statement about the WWE locker room

CM Punk injured his tricep at Royal Rumble, and the injury has ruined his WrestleMania plans. Despite all the negativity going around in his life, he had something good to say about the WWE locker room and its environment. This statement led the fans to compare the WWE and AEW locker rooms on Twitter.

The Best in the World returned to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series last year. The company had planned a major push for the returned superstar, but fate had something else in mind. While wrestling at the 30-man Royal Rumble match, he sustained a tricep injury. This injury will put him on the shelf for 3-4 months, and he won’t be making it to WrestleMania 40.

WWE recently uploaded a vlog on YouTube showcasing the highlights of Punk’s emotional Royal Rumble week. The star himself sat down for an interview to discuss multiple things.

An emotional Punk poured his heart out, stating that he was going to return stronger. He also commented on the WWE locker room, implying that the roster stars have been incredibly nice and welcoming.

Whereas in AEW, most of the locker room stars had issues with him. He even had multiple fights with them backstage. This led to the fans comparing WWE and AEW locker rooms, stating that WWE has a better work environment.

Fans are glad to see CM Punk happy in WWE

CM Punk hugs Cody Rhodes backstage on Raw

One of the superstars who has been incredibly welcoming to CM Punk is Cody Rhodes. Punk and Rhodes came face to face at Royal Rumble as the last two men in the match. Rhodes was the one who threw The Voice of the Voiceless off the top and punched his ticket to 'Mania XL.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, the two superstars met backstage and shared a moment of admiration with each other. They both hugged and The Second City Saint asked The American Nightmare to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. WWE did not show the segment on RAW. However, the company later shared it on social media.

