CM Punk and Cody Rhodes appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Punk and Cody were the last two men in the Royal Rumble match. However, after a thrilling exchange that included a Cross Rhodes, Go To Sleep, and a Pedigree, The American Nightmare managed to eliminate Punk and win the Royal Rumble match.

This Monday Night, a teary-eyed CM Punk informed fans that he had torn his tricep during the match and would not be able to compete at WrestleMania. It was a heartbreaking moment for the fans as the Straightedge Superstar wondered if he would ever be able to realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania.

A recent clip shared on WWE's Twitter handle shows Cody and Punk backstage on RAW. The two stars hugged each other during a moment of mutual admiration. The Best in the World was overcome by emotions and told Cody to finish his story this time around. This was not aired on RAW but later shared on social media.

At the Royal Rumble, Cody became the first man in over two decades to win back-to-back Rumble matches. With this feat, he joined an elite group of superstars, including the likes of Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Drew McIntyre attacked CM Punk on RAW

On RAW, as CM Punk was talking about resiliency and how he would come back stronger, Drew McIntyre came out to the ring and interrupted him.

The Scottish Warrior claimed that he couldn't sleep after being eliminated by Punk at the Rumble. However, when he came to know about the star's injury, he was relieved. McIntyre declared that he would live Punk's dream of headlining WrestleMania once again. He then went full heel as he attacked the injured star and stomped on his torn tricep. Sami Zayn rushed out to make the save and drove him out of the ring.

However, Drew has continued his tirade against Punk on social media, tweeting out pictures taunting Punk and his broken WrestleMania dream.

It will be interesting to see Drew and Punk in a personal rivalry once the Straightedge star is back and cleared to compete.

