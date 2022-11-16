"Love to do something with my husband" - Released WWE Superstar teases blockbuster signing with AEW owner Tony Khan

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) has seemingly hinted at potentially going to AEW led by President Tony Khan.

Perry last wrestled as Lana on May 31, 2021, on RAW, where she and Naomi lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. She was released by the company a few months later.

The Ravishing Russian is the wife of current AEW star Miro (fka Rusev), whom she managed in WWE. When Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman asked her about a potential reunion with her husband in AEW, Perry said she wasn't ruling out that prospect.

"Everything's on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There's nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us," Perry said.

The former WWE star added that she's open to working on compelling stories, whether it's in Jacksonville or Stamford:

"So yeah, I don't want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it's in AEW or if it's in WWE, I don't put it in a box," she added.

celebs @celebfashionnnn Miro and CJ Perry are seen on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Miro and CJ Perry are seen on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California https://t.co/bx08b8hJTx

Only time will tell if the reunion happens, especially if Perry moves to the Jacksonville-based promotion to join Miro.

Former WWE Superstar Lana thanked a top WWE executive for teaming her up with AEW star Miro

CJ Perry and Miro began pairing in 2013 on NXT. Speaking about it in an interview with Fightful, The Ravishing Russian revealed that the idea came from the current Head of Creative, Triple H.

Perry praised and credited The Game for the wonderful job he did in her run at Stamford:

"I think Triple H is a genius. He hired me. He was at my tryouts in the beginning of 2013. He paired me with Miro. He guided me so much in the approach of creating... I will always be grateful for that because people still talk about the tank, still talk about the Ravishing Russian and her accent and her look. So I’m forever grateful for that."

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN #SDLive “I got him a tank to come out at #WrestleMania ...” - Lana is the best...Lana number one. Also, Rusev had one of the best Mania entrances. #WWE “I got him a tank to come out at #WrestleMania ...” - Lana is the best...Lana number one. Also, Rusev had one of the best Mania entrances. #WWE #SDLive https://t.co/OIQoz1bn4v

After The Best Man and God's Favorite Champion (when he was the TNT Champion), Miro's current gimmick in AEW is of The Redeemer. However, it will be interesting to see if he brings back the nationalist character he once had, this time in Tony Khan's company.

Do you want to see Miro and CJ Perry reunite again, especially in AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes