“Love you” - Liv Morgan hanging out with current AEW star

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been seen spending time with a major AEW personality.

CJ Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, was recently featured in one of Morgan's Instagram stories. Perry made her debut in AEW at the 2023 pay-per-view All Out. She managed Andrade El Idolo during the 2023 Continental Classic tournament, although she turned on the former NXT Champion during the latter's match against her husband, Miro, at World's End 2023.

Morgan recently made her in-ring return in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble after a lengthy absence due to injury. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently qualified for the women's 2024 Elimination Chamber match by defeating Zoey Stark on the February 12, 2024, episode of RAW.

In her Instagram story, the 29-year-old star posted a video in which she addresses Perry, whose voice could be heard in response. Morgan voiced her love for the AEW star in the clip.

"CJ.. Love you!" Morgan said.

Check out a screengrab from Morgan's Instagram story below:

Liv Morgan shared an Instagram story where she voiced her appreciation for CJ Perry

AEW's CJ Perry claims that Taylor Swift's relationship reminds her of her work in WWE

CJ Perry broke into pro wrestling in 2013 when she debuted in WWE as the manager of Rusev (currently Miro in AEW). Her tenure in the company lasted for eight years, during which she regularly appeared on television. The 38-year-old star recently claimed that she was reminded of some of her WWE storylines thanks to the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The fledgling romance between the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been making headlines recently. Perry posted an image of Swift and Kelce celebrating the latter's victory at the Super Bowl, alluding to her work in the Stamford-based promotion.

“Tbh this entire Taylor and Travis relationship reminds me of all my romantic storylines in @wwe. With all the camera shot & cut away shots. The numbers and views don't lie!” wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of CJ Perry's Instagram story:

CJ Perry comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The former Ravishing Russian was involved in romantic storylines with a number of major names in WWE, including Rusev (aka Miro in AEW), Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley.

Expand Tweet

Perry has been absent from AEW television since World's End 2023 as she is recovering from a severe finger infection.

What's next for CJ Perry and Miro in AEW? Let us know your opinions below!