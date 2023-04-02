"Loved the belt spot" - AEW star sends a message to Rey Mysterio after his win at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE veteran and current AEW star Vickie Guerrero reacted to the WrestleMania match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Months after refusing to fight his blood, Rey Mysterio finally agreed to wrestle his son after Dominik yelled at his mother. Both stars battled each other for the first time at The Show of Shows.

The Master of 619 paid tribute to his friend, the late Eddie Guerrero, by making his way to the ring in a low rider and to Guerrero's theme song.

The Judgement Day came out to assist Dominik Mysterio. It seemed like the numbers game may cost the WWE Hall of Famer the match, but Legado Del Fantasma ran out to even the odds.

With The Judgment Day taken out, the ex-Con Dom was left helpless, and in the end, Rey Mysterio hit the 619 and followed it with a splash to pin his son and pick up the win.

WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero reacted to the match by mentioning that she enjoyed seeing Rey beat his son with the belt. She appreciated both wrestlers for putting on an entertaining match.

"My heart is so full!! Great match @reymysterio!!! Loved the belt spot….I was laughing so much!! #legend," Vickie Guerrero tweeted.

The Master of 619 celebrated with his wife and daughter while Dominik was at ringside furious that he was beaten by his father.

