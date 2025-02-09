Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch) makes a rare public appearance amid AEW hiatus

Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch) has just been spotted in public amidst his AEW hiatus of around five months. The former TNT Champion has been dealing with major health issues as he is said to be suffering from pneumonia.

This was a severe case as he needed to be rushed to the hospital and be given oxygen as he was found unconscious in his own home. He has not competed in the ring since August, at All In, where he appeared in two matches that night.

User @EditorialDani on X/Twitter revealed that she got to meet Luchasaurus as he was at the Toyhio Toy Show this weekend. She posted the picture she shared with him along with several other AEW stars including Skye Blue and Danhausen. Under her post, she replied to a comment asking how The Patriarchy member was. She mentioned how he said he was doing better.

As of writing, the 39-year-old has not been cleared for in-ring action, but reports have mentioned that his condition has improved and allowed him to appear at conventions and signing events such as WrestleCon.

Luchasaurus credits Tony Khan for saving his life

Last month, Bryan Alvarez reported on Luchasaurus' condition after his life-threatening ailment. He mentioned how the AEW star was working towards a return to the ring.

He revealed that Tony Khan played a part in saving his life. Alvarez mentioned how Khan and the company's medical staff were patient with his recovery, but they also urged him to stay at home a week before he collapsed due to pneumonia, and this was a great decision in hindsight.

"He is doing much better. I am told he is working hard towards a comeback and credits Tony Khan and AEW medical staff for not only being patient with this, but but also telling him to stay home the week before he collapsed, which may have saved his life. It was very serious," read Alvarez's post.

A potential timeline for his recovery was not disclosed, but with a health issue of the sort, this may not come anytime soon. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates regarding Luchasaurus' condition.

