Luchasaurus and popular AEW star potentially set to undergo name changes 

The 22nd November, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite is set to take place at Wintrust Arena which will feature Christian Cage and company.

AEW's dominant trio, The Patriarchy, consists of TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and recently recruited Nick Wayne.

An interesting segment has been announced on Twitter featuring The Patriarchy where Christian Cage will apparently rechristen Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. This segment will most likely give them new ring names.

At AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, The Patriarchy lost to Adam Copeland, Darby Allin and Sting in an entertaining match.

Adam Copeland praises Christian Cage for helping AEW talent

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been friends since the start of their wrestling careers.

While talking to The Masked Man Show, Copeland talked about how Cage has helped young talents in the promotion.

"Absolutely, because I know this is him without the governor on him. This is him being allowed to express his mind, and how he thinks of things and stories, and not only that, but teaching all of the people that are with him, because you can see already how much Luchasarus has grown. When he picked up the belt and turned away, it was the biggest reaction of his career, and it wasn’t just a pro wrestling move, it was from turning away while holding a belt. That’s character, now they care about the character. He can do moonsaults off the top, which is crazy because he’s a freak, but that means they are starting to care about the character now, and that is the difference between being a wrestler and being over as a wrestler. That’s what Jay brings to the table, so watching him do this now and watching him create, that’s super fun, man." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans are wondering if there will be renaming of the starts and if so, what names will Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne be getting after their rechristening.

