AEW veteran teases Bray Wyatt's potential move to the company

Rumors surrounding Bray Wyatt's potential move to AEW continue to circulate throughout the wrestling world. With Full Gear quickly approaching, fans expect Wyatt, also known as Windham Rotunda, to debut at the show because his arrival would deliver a buzzworthy moment. With this in mind, AEW veteran Luther dropped another hint that the Eater of Worlds could be All Elite soon.

On his Twitter page, Luther posted a picture of Bray Wyatt making a gesture that the former IWA star sometimes makes during his matches. While this tweet could simply be a ploy to fool the audience, it could also be a tease that AEW will sign the former WWE Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause with the WWE ended on October 29, meaning the former Fiend is free to show up in any company now. He is arguably the hottest free agent in all of wrestling, alongside Braun Strowman, so he should have plenty of offers on the table.

Because Wyatt's free agency has been a hot topic, AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the likelihood of signing the popular star.

"He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all," said Tony Khan. "I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know." (H/T PWInsider)

In another tease, AEW star Matt Hardy posted a picture with Bray Wyatt as well, and the post fueled even more speculation about Wyatt's future.

Is Bray Wyatt better suited to IMPACT Wrestling over AEW?

Windham @Windham6 2 more days 2 more days

Tony Khan was publicly critical of Matt Hardy's supernatural gimmick in AEW. Bray Wyatt is known to delve into complex storylines involving many psychological and often supernatural elements.

With that in mind, would Windham Rotunda be better suited to IMPACT Wrestling? The Nashville-based promotion already has characters like Su Yung and factions like Decay who are given plenty of freedom to delve into storylines involving supernatural elements. As a result, Bray Wyatt would be right at home in IMPACT.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Still, AEW is undoubtedly the second biggest promotion in the world, and it would provide Bray Wyatt a much bigger platform to showcase his skills. With his non-compete clause over, Wyatt's next destination is one of the biggest stories to follow in the coming weeks.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier