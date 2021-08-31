"Made me fall in love with wrestling" - AEW's MJF wishes he had the opportunity to work with WWE Hall of Famer 

AEW star MJF recently highlighted his admiration for WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, MJF stated that Piper was the only one before him who could draw nuclear heat from the crowd like the 25-year-old currently does in AEW.

This week’s @battlegroundihr Weekly Challenge is two of the best to ever hold a microphone. Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, against one of the brightest stars in the wrestling landscape, @The_MJF. Who do you have for this one? pic.twitter.com/VyQDcWpn2o — BATTLE (@battleonair) July 10, 2019

The Salt of the Earth added that the WWE Hall of Famer had made him fall in love with pro wrestling and he wished he had the opportunity to engage in a verbal back-and-forth with him.

MJF further predicted that a match between him and Roddy Piper would have potentially been the greatest pro wrestling bout of all time.

"Before me, I’m going to say the only person who would equal the ability to get a visceral reaction from the crowd was Piper. Piper made me fall in love with wrestling. And if I was able to have an opportunity to have promos back and forth with Roddy, and then a match that I know would be vicious as all hell. I think that would probably go down as the greatest match in the history of professional wrestling,” said MJF.

Furthermore, MJF named his arch-rival Chris Jericho (albeit reluctantly), AEW's Tully Blanchard, Eddie Gilbert, Ric Flair, and Chris Candido, as some stars he grew up idolizing.

“Chris Jericho was up there [as a heel].” MJF added, “As much as I hate to admit it, I would say Chris Jericho is most certainly up there. Roddy Piper. I would throw in Tully Blanchard, I would throw in Eddie Gilbert, I would throw in Ric Flair and I would also throw in Chris Candido.”

MJF could end Chris Jericho's career at AEW All Out

While MJF does seem to admire Chris Jericho's skills as a performer, he wouldn't think twice before ending the former AEW Champion's career at All Out 2021.

At the September 5th pay-per-view, Jericho will put his in-ring career on the line, thus increasing the match's stakes to unforeseen levels.

The FINAL FIGHT between @IAmJericho and @The_MJF happens at #AEWAllOut - This Sunday, Sept. 5 LIVE on Pay-Per-View! If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again! Order #AEWAllOut, available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/czpi0WGN94 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2021

MJF is 2-0 in singles competition with Chris Jericho, with his most recent win against the latter coming on the August 18th edition of AEW Dynamite.

A third straight win at All Out 2021 would solidify the 25-year-old's position as the premier heel in Tony Khan's promotion.

Can MJF surpass the legacy of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper through his work in AEW? What are the chances of him retiring Jericho at AEW All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry