Major AEW brawl erupts after All In

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 29, 2024 01:53 GMT
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photo: AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

A brawl took place just moments ago on AEW Dynamite after a returning star appeared to take revenge on a certain former AEW World Champion, even threatening to potentially end his career. This would be Daniel Garcia attacking MJF.

Before All In last week, Garcia was last seen almost two months ago when he was the victim of a gruesome attack from Friedman. The Wolf of Wrestling did not stop there as he even tried ending his career by hitting him with a Piledriver from the middle rope.

Tonight on Dynamite, MJF addressed his loss to Will Ospreay at AEW All In and how Daniel Garcia got himself involved in the match. He then called him out as he felt that he had the match won if not for the interference.

The former ROH Pure Champion blindsided him from behind and unloaded a brutal attack on him. He did not stop there, as he wanted Friedman to feel the same pain he felt, even as attempted to hit him with a Piledriver from the top rope. His plans were thwarted as security came out to stop him.

It seems that all is not over between the two, and a challenge has been made for AEW All Out in less than two weeks. But Tony Khan has yet to make this match official.

