Major AEW heel has a surprising reaction to CM Punk's move to WWE (Exclusive)

Some people are seemingly struggling to process that CM Punk is in WWE again after nearly ten years. One AEW heel had a rather surprising reaction to The Straight Edge Superstar's comeback. The name in question is Satnam Singh.

Punk shockingly showed up at the end of the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. After cutting a stellar promo on last week's RAW, he is scheduled to appear on Friday's SmackDown.

After a backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In, Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling in September. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh wished Punk the best of luck for the future and hoped everything went well for him.

“Good luck for him, whatever he has. He has a great opportunity in WWE, so good for him. Good luck for the future. Good luck with everything. I’m really happy to see him over there again, so I hope he has a great opportunity over there.” [4:08 - 4:26]

Singh never crossed paths with Punk in the ring during their time in AEW. But he wished nothing but the best to his former colleague.

You can watch the full interview with Satnam Singh right here:

CM Punk reportedly isn't allowed to mention AEW on WWE TV

When it was announced that CM Punk would address his arrival on the November 26 edition of WWE RAW, fans were excited to learn what he would say.

Despite being known as one of the most controversial stars ever to hold a live microphone, Punk's promo was fairly tame, and he did not mention AEW. A recent report has indicated that there could be a reason behind this.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that CM Punk and several people in AEW signed multiple NDAs, meaning that neither party could openly talk about the other.

