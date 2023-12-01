Major update on CM Punk and WWE ignoring AEW mentions - Reports

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk made his big return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25th, and there is a big reason why he can't mention his former employers on TV.

Fans were eagerly awaiting Punk's promo on the November 26th edition of WWE RAW as they were expecting a lot of juicy quotes from the former AEW star. Many expected him to make anything from a subtle reference to a full-blown rant about his former home.

However, neither of those things happened. In fact, CM Punk didn't even allude to the fact that he had been wrestling in AEW for two years, instead choosing to tell the fans that he was home and that he was happy to be back.

Some people weren't happy with this promo as it didn't feel like "The Real CM Punk," but there is a reason why he didn't mention AEW: he's not allowed to.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk and many other people have signed several NDA's regarding talking publicly about each other.

Punk was fired by AEW on September 2nd following an incident at the All In event on August 27th with Jack Perry, which led to an internal investigation that ultimately led to Punk's departure.

This would also explain why Tony Khan didn't talk about CM Punk in a recent interview

Given that it was the talk of the wrestling world at the time, many people wanted to hear Tony Khan's thoughts on Punk's WWE return. However, the answer he gave wasn't what people wanted.

Tony told BBC reporter Steve Hermon that he couldn't comment on it, not because he was ducking the question or that he didn't want to, but that he legally wasn't allowed to.

Now that this report has come out from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears we might never hear AEW and Punk mention each other ever again.

