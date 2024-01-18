Major AEW name announces hiatus

In recent times, AEW has witnessed several superstars suffer injuries. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of pro wrestling, and they often hamper the progress of a wrestler.

One such wrestler who will have to spend extended time on the sidelines is Kota Ibushi. At NOAH The New Year, Ibushi suffered an injury in his match against Naomichi Marufuji. After the match, Ibushi was seen struggling to stand on his feet, due to which he was transported to a hospital. Later, it was revealed that the AEW star suffered a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury.

On January 17th, Kota Ibushi was scheduled to have surgery for the same. While the surgery is done, the Japanese wrestler revealed that he may need additional surgery to fix his shoulder. In an update on Twitter, Ibushi wrote:

"Apologies for the delayed update. It seems that my ligament was completely torn (and another area was already quite weak). My leg has been fully immobilized in a cast up to my knee. Now, I need to decide what to do about my left side, while my right side requires treatments every two weeks. My shoulder isn’t in perfect condition either, so I plan to use this time to fully fix everything. I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused. Moving forward, I have a lot to think about and decisions to make."

While the surgery will keep Ibush out of the ring for quite a while, he will have the support of AEW and his fans. It will be interesting to see when the Japanese wrestler can return to the ring.

Major AEW star has been working through injury

As mentioned above, the life of a wrestler is never easy as they have to endure several injuries throughout their careers. While some injuries need urgent attention, certain wrestlers push through the pain to entertain audiences. One such wrestler who does the same is Brian Cage.

During an episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage teamed up with Lance Archer and The Gates of Agony to face Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and Preston Vance. While Cage was on the losing side, his post after the match earned him respect from fans.

On Twitter, Cage revealed that he worked the match through an injury. He wrote:

“Got my sh*t in, did my version of OC ✋ in the pocket, or the "Al Bundy Suplex" and did it all with a torn lat. Who's a machine?????? This guy ☝️ #machine #swolverine #vanillagorilla #t800."

Since this update, Cage has wrestled in two more matches on AEW Collision and Dynamite. While Cage continues to entertain fans, they will hope he remains safe and healthy.

