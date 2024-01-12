Major AEW star working through serious injury

An AEW star is putting in the hard work and is pushing the limits as he revealed that he has been working through an injury. The name in question is none other than Brian Cage.

Brian Cage injured himself on the January 3 edition of AEW Dynamite as he took on Trent Beretta, who hit him with a German Suplex off the second rope. Despite that, he showed great courage and continued to wrestle.

On the latest edition of Dyamite, he teamed up with the Gates of Agony and Lance Archer to take on the team of Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Preston Vance, and Orange Cassidy, only to end up on the losing side. Brian Cage took to Instagram to tell his fans how he worked through the injury.

“Got my sh*t in, did my version of OC ✋ in the pocket, or the "Al Bundy Suplex" and did it all with a torn lat. Who's a machine?????? This guy ☝️ #machine #swolverine #vanillagorilla #t800,” Cage wrote.

Given that he worked through the entire match, one can hope he recovers quickly from the injury.

Adam Copeland paid tribute to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite

In the same match Brian Cage was involved in, Adam Copeland fka Edge paid a touching tribute to late AEW star Brodie Lee.

Copeland entered the ring and wore a black t-shirt with the logo of his beloved hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and around it were the words "Jon Huber Forever."

Jon Huber was Brodie Lee's real name.

The match lasted for a good time, with the fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the strength advantage of the opposing team, Copeland’s team, consisting of Rhodes, Cassidy, and Vance, won convincingly.

