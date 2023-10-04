Major AEW name had no idea Adam Copeland (Edge) was going to debut at WrestleDream

The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, has arrived in All Elite Wrestling, and many people are very excited. But one major AEW name had no idea Copeland would show up in Seattle until his music hit.

The WWE Hall of Famer surprised his long-time friend and former partner Christian Cage after his two-out-of-three falls match with Darby Allin at WrestleDream on October 1. He saved Sting from a Con-Chair-to, taking out Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

Edge was rumored to become All Elite after the last match of his WWE contract with Sheamus on SmackDown in August 2023. It turned out to be accurate, as he signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion after his deal expired.

Some people backstage in AEW had no idea that Adam Copeland would debut at WrestleDream, including Tony Schiavone. On an episode of the What Happened When podcast, the veteran announcer commented on The Rated-R Superstar's arrival.

“I had no idea he was there, but I thought it was great. I thought it was pretty cool when he slides into the room and he and Christian go face-to-face because I’m looking at them thinking, ‘Man, there’s a legendary tag team, and they’re just staring at each other.’ It was a very, very good moment, and the fans lost their minds as well. So with all that, I thought it was a very good move, but no, I didn’t know, and you know what? That’s cool.”

Tony Schiavone added that AEW conducted a post-show interview with Copeland, where the latter expressed his excitement about signing with the promotion.

“We did a very exclusive backstage interview with him afterward, and you can tell his excitement for being here in AEW, so good job. I’m sure as time goes on, it won’t be the last surprise that we have. I’m not giving a spoiler because, again, I don’t know, but as we go on in the years, you just never know, right? I mean, think about Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, [and] Jon Moxley on the very first AEW Double or Nothing.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Adam Copeland (Edge) has got a hectic first week ahead of him in AEW

Following his shocking debut, Adam Copeland has been confirmed to appear on three of the next four All Elite Wrestling shows.

The former Edge will make his Dynamite debut on Wednesday on the Fourth Anniversary of the show, followed by his Collision debut on Saturday.

After his Collision debut, Edge will make his in-ring debut for AEW on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on October 10, when he takes on Luchasaurus.

