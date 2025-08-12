  • home icon
  Major AEW name looks back on his match with The Undertaker

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 12, 2025 16:19 GMT
The Undertaker
The Undertaker [Images via WWE and AEW's official websites]

The Undertaker is a professional wrestling legend. In his illustrious career of over two decades, he has faced countless legends and champions all over the globe. Recently, one such legend looked back at his match with The Deadman from WrestleMania.

Major AEW name Ric Flair reflected on his epic showdown with The Phenom from WrestleMania X8. The two stars had a grueling match at The Show of Shows in 2002. The Nature Boy was determined to prove he could hold his own against a top star like The Undertaker. Although Flair ultimately lost to The Deadman, he showcased remarkable resilience throughout the match.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former WWE Champion posted some glimpses from his iconic clash. He wrote a motivational message for his fans as the caption. He noted that a setback is only an opportunity for an even better comeback story. Expressing his determination during the clash, Flair wrote the following:

"Every Setback Is A Setup For A Comeback! WOOOOO!"

Check out Flair's X post below:

The Undertaker revealed an interesting story about his match with Ric Flair

The Undertaker and Ric Flair's match from WrestleMania X8 is still considered one of the best matches of The Phenom's WrestleMania streak. Earlier this year, The Deadman shared a surprising story about this epic showdown on his podcast.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Vince McMahon told him he had no opponents for WrestleMania in 2002. Taker disclosed that McMahon asked him to choose between RVD and Ric Flair as his opponent for 'Mania.

"I remember Vince [McMahon] coming to me that year, I didn't have an opponent, and he comes up to me, he's like apologizing to me, he goes, 'Mark, we booked all this out. I don't have anybody for you.' He says, 'You can either have RVD or Flair,' and nothing against RVD because I had really good matches with RVD. I was like, 'Flair,' and he looked at me, like he looked at me like, 'What?' I'm like, 'I want Flair.' He couldn't grasp it because Flair had a run in WWE but he wasn't a WWE guy. For me, it's Ric Flair. I said, 'At Wrestlemania are you kidding me? Yeah, I want Flair," said The Undertaker. [From 1:30:41 to 1:31:40]
The Phenom asked for The Nature Boy at The Grandest Stage of Them All without any hesitation. This choice surprised Vince McMahon, who believed Flair was not a 'WWE guy.' However, The Deadman chose to stick with Flair to put on an incredible match in 2002.

If you use quotes from The Undertaker, please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

