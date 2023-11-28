Major AEW name on potential unrest in WWE after CM Punk's return

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW employee comments on the possible disruption that could be caused in the Stamford-based promotion's locker room after CM Punk made his return.

CM Punk made his triumphant return to the WWE after nearly a decade at the Survivor Series PLE to an overwhelming crowd in his hometown of Chicago. However, Seth Rollins, along with some others, didn't seem too pleased with the return.

Rollins was seen yelling and shouting at Punk after the show went off the air. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer and current AEW backstage coach and trainer Mark Henry has commented on the unrest that will be caused in the WWE locker room after Punk's return.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast recently, Henry admitted:

“There’s some people at the top that’s not gonna be happy. Because they’re gonna get less minutes, they’re gonna have to acquiesce to the new addition to the company. And there’s a lot of people that would take their ball and go home. Hell, Steve Austin took his ball and went home before." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Mark Henry says WWE Superstars have to cope with CM Punk

Mark Henry also sent a message to the current WWE roster that they have to deal with CM Punk returning despite their love or hate for him. Here is what he stated:

“Everybody always comes back. They always realize, ‘The business is bigger than me, I don’t wanna be on the wrong side’. And the ones that do (leave), we don’t give a sh*t about them anyway. “The ones, ‘Oh I’m gonna retire if this person comes back’. The ones that, ‘You know what, if he’s here, I don’t wanna be here’. Take your a** home then. Because the business is gonna roll and roll and roll with or without you.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

Moreover, the Best in the World is finally back home to the Stamford-based promotion after so many years, and only time will tell what Triple H has in store for him in his second run in the company.