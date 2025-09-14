Major AEW name reacts to Bianca Belair’s statement on WWE heading to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania

Bianca Belair recently commented on WWE hosting WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Now, a top AEW name has reacted to her statement.

Recently, WWE held a press conference where Triple H announced that WrestleMania 43 will head to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This was a monumental announcement since it will be the first time that WrestleMania will take place outside the USA and Canada. Hence, several WWE stars were on stage when this announcement was made, including Bianca Belair, who was asked to comment on women competing in Saudi Arabia. Belair stated that the country has been evolving for women over the past few years, and now, they are able to create amazing moments. Her comments drew the reaction of Thunder Rosa.

Speaking on Off The Ropes podcast, Thunder Rosa explained that Bianca Belair is saying what her employer wants her to say since this is part of her job description. The AEW name further said that while women are able to participate in the ring, they are still not going to change how society looks at them in these countries.

“They give them money, we’re gonna give you a show. That’s it… I think it’s a reflection of everything that is happening right now in America. That’s my reaction to things. Things are changing so fast… The stakeholders… they’re calling the shots, and you have to go for what they tell you to do, otherwise you’re not gonna eat. This is part of your job, and yes, Bianca (Belair), you are absolutely right. The women that are participating in these shows are making history, because seven years ago they couldn’t participate, but again, it’s like, you’re not gonna change how society looks at women in these countries."

She further added that people have to be mindful and respectful of the laws when they visit countries like Saudi Arabia.

"It’s just part of historical religions and everything else, and people have to be mindful when they come to these countries. You have to respect their laws and how things are run. You can’t just make a fool out of yourself…” [H/T Fightful]

Charlotte Flair praised Bianca Belair's growth in WWE

Bianca Belair has established herself as a top star ever since she debuted on the main roster. She has won multiple titles and has even wrestled in Saudi Arabia several times. She was also one of the key figures during the press conference where Triple H announced the venue for WrestleMania 43.

During a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, Charlotte Flair said she had no idea that Belair had worked Saudi shows so many times and called her a role model inside and outside of the ring.

"When I saw her sitting at the press conference, I had no idea she had wrestled in Saudi nine times. So when she came up to the main roster, when I thought about it, I was like, 'Oh, she's right.' Like she's been in almost every big show there. She's the EST for a reason and she really is a role model inside and outside of the ring. I was like just proud sister sitting there watching her," Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair will compete at WrestleMania 43.

