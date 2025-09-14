Charlotte Flair heaps praise on Bianca Belair amid WWE absence: "EST for a reason"

Charlotte Flair had nothing but praise for Bianca Belair amid her WWE absence due to a finger injury. Flair and Belair were in Las Vegas on Friday for the company's huge announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the special press conference, Belair revealed that she had wrestled in Saudi Arabia nine times since the kingdom's partnership with WWE started. The fact was brought up later by Shannon Sharpe during Flair's appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco.

The Queen was shocked to know how many times The EST of WWE had wrestled in Saudi Arabia. She praised Bianca Belair's growth from NXT to the main roster while also looking at her success like an older sister.

"When I saw her sitting at the press conference, I had no idea she had wrestled in Saudi nine times. So when she came up to the main roster, when I thought about it, I was like, 'Oh, she's right.' Like she's been in almost every big show there. She's the EST for a reason and she really is a role model inside and outside of the ring. I was like just proud sister sitting there watching her," Flair said.

While Bianca Belair has performed nine times in Saudi Arabia, Charlotte Flair has only wrestled once in the kingdom. Flair teamed up with Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber 2022, losing to Ronda Rousey and Naomi in a tag team match.

Charlotte Flair comments on her haters

There's no denying that Charlotte Flair had a lot of vitriol thrown toward her after winning the 2025 women's Royal Rumble. It was nothing new since she had faced a lot of hate for being pushed by WWE, with many attributing it to her being the daughter of Ric Flair.

In the same appearance on Nightcap, Flair shared that she knows how to handle it now compared to when she was just starting. The Queen even acknowledged the need for haters to be successful.

"I've carved out my own path. But I still have that chip on my shoulder ‘cause it's like no matter what you do, no matter how many firsts you've had or how many awards, accolades or best match of the night, it's still like, 'Oh, Ric Flair.' But it's okay, like you need haters in this world, right? If you don't have haters, you got a problem," Flair said.

Charlotte Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and they are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

