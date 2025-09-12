  • home icon
Charlotte Flair set to miss WWE SmackDown after not being medically cleared

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 12, 2025 22:02 GMT
Charlotte Flair wasn
Charlotte Flair wasn't cleared (image via WWE)

Charlotte Flair has been having some issues in recent weeks after she was attacked by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.

Flair wasn't cleared to compete two weeks ago, and last week, she was waiting for Lily to medically clear her, whilst Alexa Bliss struggled to find her heart. It seems that the two women have been at a standstill in recent weeks, and Charlotte Flair could be set to miss this week's show.

Flair was in Vegas today to be part of the WrestleMania 43 announcement, alongside Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

The Queen didn't speak after Triple H announced that WrestleMania 43 would make history by taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, but the trip back to SmackDown may be too long for her to be part of the show.

Charlotte Flair is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Charlotte Flair is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but she wasn't holding her titles as part of the event she was part of in Vegas.

Flair was there alongside Seth Rollins, who had his World Heavyweight Championship, but Flair didn't take her title with her.

It's unclear why Flair didn't have her title with her, but it could have been an oversight by WWE.

That being said, there has been nothing announced for the Women's Tag Team Champions in Virginia for SmackDown tonight, since Tiffany Stratton is defending her title against Jade Cargill, and the return of Brock Lesnar has been announced.

It seems that this week's show is once again set to be one of the biggest shows in recent memory, and it has a massive show last week to follow since AJ Lee made her return as part of the show in Chicago.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Jacob Terrell
