3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair became the 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winner

The 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match concluded with Charlotte Flair once again emerging victorious. The Queen made her stunning return during the event and outlasted 29 other contenders to claim victory.

The final three superstars in the match were Nia Jax, Roxanne Perez, and Flair, but The Queen managed to eliminate both to secure her victory. However, Flair’s win generated mixed reactions from fans on the internet.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#3. To book her return in the most impactful way possible

One of the key reasons behind Charlotte Flair's victory could be WWE's intention to book her return in the strongest way possible. A superstar making a surprise return and immediately winning the Women's Royal Rumble match signals that Triple H is committed to pushing her in a major way.

This was also showcased in the fact that the 14-time women's champion got pyro during her entrance which is a rarity during the Royal Rumble.

By having The Queen return at this Premium Live Event and win the traditional match, WWE ensured that she regained momentum right off the bat.

#2. To set up a high-profile storyline for WWE WrestleMania 41

With the Road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicking off from the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE, Charlotte Flair’s victory in the Women’s Rumble match immediately secures her a marquee spot at WrestleMania 41.

This could be another key reason behind her win, as Triple H is looking to set up a high-profile storyline for The Queen at this year’s Show of Shows.

Now, Charlotte has the opportunity to challenge for a Women’s World Championship of her choice on one of the nights of WrestleMania.

This could be to ensure that Flair goes on to face current Women's WWE Champion Tiffany Stratton. The match between the two stars has been rumored for a while with Stratton, particularly, being vocal about facing The Queen. The newcomer and the veteran could light up WrestleMania and even main even Night One of the event.

#1. Create the same legacy as Stone Cold Steve Austin and other legends

Charlotte Flair's victory at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble makes her a two-time Rumble winner, solidifying her legacy in WWE. With only eight Women's Rumble matches ever held, The Queen now holds two victories, a feat that few can claim.

This suggests that Triple H might have chosen to give her another win to further cement her status as one of the most decorated female superstars of all time. With the win, Flair has entered herself into the same league as legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan, among others.

Stone Cold is also the only superstar to have ever won three Royal Rumble matches. With two Rumble matches already in her kitty, Flair has enough time to match The Rattlesnake and achieve a feat very few can even dream of.

