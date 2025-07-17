Major AEW name teases going after Hangman Page's World title; betrayal in works?

A current champion in AEW seemingly hinted at targeting World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page on Dynamite this week. The moment took place during the main event of the show.

Adam Page's AEW World Title reign could be in jeopardy due to major star Powerhouse Hobbs. Following his epic title win at All In: Texas, Page teamed up with Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders in a trios match. The two sides locked horns in the main event of Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Ahead of the multi-man encounter, Powerhouse Hobbs was caught looking at Page's World Title while holding his Trios Championship. It could be a hint towards a potential betrayal. Hobbs last challenged for the coveted singles title in January and lost to Jon Moxley, so he still seems hungry.

While The Monstar has been working alongside the babyfaces to take down The Death Riders for months, his desire to win the World Title can lead him to betray Page.

Speaking of the trios match, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy managed to get the win for his team by pinning Claudio Castagnoli. Meanwhile, Darby Allin was present in the skybox, closely watching the action. Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs survived a post-match attack by The Death Riders to close the show.

A former AEW World Champion is also seemingly targeting Hangman Page

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Hence, he could challenge for the World Title anytime he wants. Following his big win in Arlington, The Wolf of Wrestling seemingly put "Hangman" Adam Page on notice.

Page became the World Champion at All In, and he is known as The Anxious Millennial Cowboy on TV. Interestingly, MJF took to X and seemingly referred to himself as Page's "depression." The post indicates that he is eyeing the World Title.

"I am your depression, cowboy," MJF wrote.

MJF feuded with Adam Page earlier this year, and the champion beat his rival at Revolution 2025. However, it seems things are far from over between the two.

