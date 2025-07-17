Major AEW names set to make in-ring return after 158 days

A popular AEW tag team's anticipated return to action has finally been announced for this weekend after over five months. The duo made its surprise appearance at All In Texas, as well.

Ad

The major AEW names, Austin and Colten Gunn, are set for their in-ring return. The duo last competed in a tag team bout against The Hurt Syndicate for the World Tag Team Titles in an episode of Dynamite on February 12, 2025. The Gunns failed to capture the titles and went off TV for quite a while until they showed up at All In 2025.

Austin and Colten appeared at All In Texas during the Casino Gauntlet to take out Gates of Agony, who were helping Ricochet in the match. The duo also took out Ricochet in the ring. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has announced the long-awaited in-ring return for The Gunns.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Taking to X/Twitter, Tony Khan revealed that Austin and Colten Gunn would compete in a 4-way tag team encounter with the Gates of Agony, CRU, and Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The bout will take place on Collision this Saturday for a prize money of $200,000.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top AEW faction reunited after All In 2025

Before Austin and Colten Gunn returned at AEW All In Texas, their stablemate, Juice Robinson, also made his blockbuster return as a participant in the Casino Gauntlet. This was Juice's first in-ring appearance since Collision in November 2024.

The Gunns helped Robinson by taking Gates of Agony and Ricohet out of the equation. While Juice Robinson didn't succeed in winning the Casino Gauntlet, the Bang Bang Gang seems to be back together. Austin, Colten, and Juice shared a moment in the middle of the ring at All In.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, Jay White has still not returned to complete the group. Fans will have to wait and see when The Switchblade will be back to lead the Bang Bang Gang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE