Major AEW star claims he could destroy Bryan Danielson in just 2 minutes

A current rising AEW star claimed that he could destroy the former World Champion, Bryan Danielson within minutes. The star made the claim while reacting to their previous match in the promotion.

Kyle Fletcher has called out Bryan Danielson. The veteran retired from full-time in-ring competition after losing the AEW World title at WrestleDream 2024. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful of seeing The American Dragon back inside the squared circle again sooner rather than later.

Recently, a fan on X shared a clip of Danielson's match against Fletcher from Collision in October 2023. Interestingly, Kyle Fletcher took notice of his match with Bryan and decided to make a disrespectful comment about it. The Protostar referred to Bryan as a grandpa claiming he could destroy him in two minutes:

"I’d whoop this grandpa in two mins nowadays," Fletcher wrote.

In their previous match on Collision in 2023, Kyle Fletcher failed to pick up the win over The American Dragon despite putting on a great display when he was just a rookie.

Bryan Danielson on if he will ever wrestle again

Former AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson recently opened up on whether he would ever wrestle again after his full-time retirement. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Danielson revealed that he is avoiding surgery and it's uncertain if he will wrestle again:

"I'm trying to avoid it [surgery].. The idea to me is that surgery is a last resort and not a first resort. So, I'm trying some other things.. I'm a little kooky, people know me.. I'm gonna try some other things first before going under the knife... If I had to guess right now, I would say it's 50/50 if I'll ever (wrestle again). And you know what, I'm okay with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I'm doing now, so."

Only time will tell if fans will see The American Dragon back in action ever again.

