Major AEW star comments on potentially becoming Bullet Club's new leader 

A top AEW star recently reacted to the idea of taking over as the new leader of the iconic faction, Bullet Club.

With Jay White departing NJPW, the Bullet Club stable is seemingly left without a leader. The classic faction has been around for around a decade, with several stars handling its reins over the years. Several major pro-wrestlers like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega were once a part of the Japanese team.

Despite its rich history, reigning AEW World Champion MJF apparently has no interest in leading the Bullet Club. Taking to Twitter, the Salt of the Earth responded to a fan suggesting him to become the faction's new leader.

"I’d rather join the bullet in my skull club," MJF tweeted.

As of now, MJF is gearing up to take on Bryan Danielson at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the future.

The AEW President recently commented on MJF's personality

The Long Island native's willingness to blend kayfabe and reality has made him quite unlikeable as a character, according to Tony Khan.

Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, the All Elite President explained how MJF prompts a very emotional response from fans. He also commented on Maxwell's upcoming match with Bryan Danielson.

"He's [MJF] one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He's a very challenging personality and very hard to work with--MJF, if you don't like him, get ready to see him get put through the ultimate test of punishment. We'll see what kind of wrestler and champion he is. Knowing, as a fan, you're going to see Bryan Danielson wrestle for 60 minutes, what a treat," said Khan.

With the AEW World Championship at stake for his next match, only time will tell how long MJF will be able to hold on to his title.

