Tony Khan says outspoken AEW star is "one of the most dislikable people there is"

AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of people on his roster that he has to deal with, and he can't be best friends with all of them. Meanwhile, he has stated that one of his roster members is very easy to hate.

The star in question, of course, is AEW World Champion MJF. He has made a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling as being one of the most vile performers to ever get his hands on a microphone.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman annoyed several people with his promo on the February 8 edition of Dynamite, where he told the story of how he blamed a car accident on his high school crush.

AEW President Tony Khan is up there as someone who doesn't like his company's world champion. Here's what he had to say about The Salt of the Earth on K&C Masterpiece.

"He's one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He's a very challenging personality and very hard to work with--MJF, if you don't like him, get ready to see him get put through the ultimate test of punishment. We'll see what kind of wrestler and champion he is. Knowing, as a fan, you're going to see Bryan Danielson wrestle for 60 minutes, what a treat."

Tony Khan did have to acknowledge that MJF is a great wrestler. He referenced Friedman's recent match with Konosuke Takeshita as a prime example of how good he is in the ring.

"We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against [Konosuke] Takeshita. It'll be the ultimate test for a champion, for a pro wrestler, on March 5 at Revolution, in the main event, a 60-minute Iron Man match when MJF goes one-on-one with the greatest technical wrestler in the world, maybe the greatest technical wrestler of all time, 'The American Dragon' Bryan Danielson." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan has contractually obligated MJF to appear on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

MJF has made it very clear that he won't defend his AEW World Championship unless it's on pay-per-view or in his hometown of Long Island, New York. Hence, many fear that Friedman won't be on Dynamite as much.

However, Tony Khan thought of a solution way ahead of time as he has put clauses in MJF's contract where he is obliged to appear on certain shows. He is now expected to be a part of this week's edition of Dynamite in Laredo, Texas.

MJF now has less than a month to prepare for his 60-minute Iron Man Match with Bryan Danielson, which will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5.

