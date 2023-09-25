Major AEW star confirms he has signed a new four-year deal with the promotion

One of AEW's most popular performers has revealed that he has signed a new multi-year deal with the company.

The star in question is the current ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston. He recently became a double champion when he finally defeated Claudio Castagnoli at the 2023 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Speaking on AdFreeShows, The Mad King discussed various topics, including his contract situation with All Elite Wrestling. Kingston revealed that he had quietly signed a new four-year deal with the company.

"If you notice, you haven't heard anything about me with a contract because I did my s**t on the low. My thing was coming up, I got four more years. I'm straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long. I got my f**king s**t. I got my s**t, and I'm going to be there for a minute because there is nowhere else I want to be." (H/T Fightful)

This new contract seemingly has nothing to do with Kingston's recent announcement about not accepting any independent bookings for the foreseeable future. He made the decision to recover from his nagging injuries and manage his hectic schedule as a double champion.

Eddie Kingston will be in action this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream

Eddie Kingston's victory over Claudio Castagnoli at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite marked his first world title win. While getting to the top is one thing, staying there is an entirely different story.

On Sunday at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle, Eddie Kingston will make his first defense of the ROH World Championship and his third defense of the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. He will put his gold on the line against Katsuyori Shibata.

Kingston and Shibata teamed up at AEW's last pay-per-view, All Out, for a tag team match. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club bested the duo at the show.

Who will leave WrestleDream with the gold?