Major AEW star featured on RAW alongside Batista and multiple stars as WWE takes trip down memory lane with iconic WrestleMania moment 

During tonight's episode of RAW, multiple WWE World Champions were featured in a special throwback video, reliving the last time WrestleMania went Hollywood. Some of the notable names were Batista and Shawn Michaels. One of the stars featured in the video was former World Heavyweight Champion and current AEW star Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show.

The giant made his AEW debut in 2021. His first match was at the All Out pay-per-view against QT Marshall. Since then, he has had three more matches on Dark Elevation. He last wrestled back in March of last year. Wight has taken up the role of a commentator on Dark and Dark Elevation and, on occasion also on Rampage.

In April of 2005, WWE and WrestleMania went to Hollywood. Almost two decades later, The Showcase of the Immortals is heading back to Hollywood. Leading to the previous edition of WrestleMania, the company had several skits involving a majority of its top stars. Tonight on RAW, a small highlight of the skits was showcased, and it featured several stars, including Paul Wight.

WWE @WWE Before #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 & 2, see what happened the last time The Showcase of the Immortals took over Tinseltown. Before #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 & 2, see what happened the last time The Showcase of the Immortals took over Tinseltown. https://t.co/rerXVyWDyK

While Batista had already announced his retirement from pro wrestling a couple of years ago, there is high speculation that another Hollywood megastar, The Rock, could make his return to the grand stage.

Are you excited about the 39th edition of the 'Mania? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes