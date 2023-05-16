Major AEW star features during Seth Rollins' segment on WWE RAW

During a Seth Rollins segment on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was featured.

The Visionary is set to face 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles at Night of Champions in the final to crown the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the semi-finals to earn his spot, while The Phenomenal One defeated Bobby Lashley to enter the finals.

Ahead of his title match, Seth Rollins was interviewed by Corey Graves on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Throughout the interview, The Visionary listed down all of his accolades. He talked about winning the inaugural NXT Title by defeating Jinder Mahal in the tournament finals.

Graves then addressed the former WWE Champion's main roster debut. He mentioned the SHIELD and the success the faction garnered. During this particular portion of the interview, a video montage featured all members of the faction, including current AEW star Jon Moxley.

The former Lunatic Fringe debuted on the main roster as part of the faction alongside Rollins and Roman Reigns. He held the United States Championship and multiple tag team title reigns with Seth Rollins.

