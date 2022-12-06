Major AEW star files trademark referencing Triple H's iconic run in WWE

AEW World Champion MJF has often made references to Triple H and WWE. But now, according to a new report, the star has filed a trademark for "Reign of Terror," which many believe is a reference to The Game.

MJF is only in the early days of his career, but the star clearly has some massive plans ahead. Friedman recently described his current AEW World Championship run as his own "Reign of Terror."

This is a callback to Triple H's 2002 - 2007 run in WWE. During this time, The Game was often in the main event of pay-per-views. He also won the World Championship multiple times at the expense of other stars.

According to Fightful, MJF has now officially filed a trademark for "Reign of Terror," meaning the star is going all in and that it wasn't simply a reference:

A screenshot of Friedman's new trademark filed on his behalf by Michael E. Dockins.

MJF recently attacked William Regal during his first promo as the World Champion, wherein he cut a lengthy promo. However, fans were seemingly not very happy with the star's segment, and many took to Twitter to ridicule Friedman.

A WCW veteran questioned why AEW would allow MJF to make as many WWE references while the promotion is suffering in ratings

During the latest AEW Dynamite, MJF attacked William Regal. Additionally, he also made a few references to both Triple H and Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. While Friedman is no stranger to these references, Disco Inferno believes the timing is off.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno claimed that Friedman's promo made the promotion look bad and that it didn't resonate with fans:

"I don’t think that’s a good look for the show, to be honest with you. And their numbers aren’t good right now, so it’s not working. I don’t know why they thought this would work, okay?" Disco said. (10:08 onward).

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the World Champion for less than a month. But could he still end up having a "Reign of Terror" that will rival that of the legendary Triple H?

