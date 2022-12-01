AEW World Champion MJF made yet another reference to Triple H during this week's episode of Dynamite. Despite the crowd in attendance seeming fired up, Twitter users were not as kind to Friedman.

Triple H is one of the most recognizable stars in pro wrestling today, but while he's mainly praised for his achievements, back in the early 2000s, the star was a hated villain. During this time, The Game was booked at the forefront of WWE and had multiple World Championship runs in what's now dubbed "The Reign of Terror."

During MJF's recent promo on AEW Dynamite, after betraying William Regal, the star cut a promo where he claimed he'll be embarking on his own "Reign of Terror." Friedman then took to Twitter to yet again reaffirm his new venture.

In response to Friedman's promo, Twitter flared up, and instead of hyping up The Salt of the Earth, fans opted to ruthlessly mock MJF.

Eric Carlson @HWtitleeric @starkmanjones It will be worse than Shawn Michaels first attempt to steer the FEDs ship!!! @starkmanjones It will be worse than Shawn Michaels first attempt to steer the FEDs ship!!!

Social Melo ➐ @YoungPricless @WrestlingHumble MJF was doing rlly good on the mic till he mentioned triple h lol hopefully soon though MJF heads to wwe @WrestlingHumble MJF was doing rlly good on the mic till he mentioned triple h lol hopefully soon though MJF heads to wwe

APD @APD388 @The_MJF Can’t wait to hear you work the least intelligent humans on earth by pretending you’re going to WWE when you obviously aren’t for another long tired year @The_MJF Can’t wait to hear you work the least intelligent humans on earth by pretending you’re going to WWE when you obviously aren’t for another long tired year 😴

WrestlePlace @WrestlePlace



Go to Jolly Saint Nick and do this infront of millions I BEG @The_MJF For a good 700k viewersGo to Jolly Saint Nick and do this infront of millions I BEG @The_MJF For a good 700k viewers Go to Jolly Saint Nick and do this infront of millions I BEG

N/A @MajidTheElite @The_MJF Your promos are way to long and not that interesting most of the time @The_MJF Your promos are way to long and not that interesting most of the time

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @The_MJF Bruh, tell me your obsessed with Triple H without telling me your obsessed with Triple H🙄 @The_MJF Bruh, tell me your obsessed with Triple H without telling me your obsessed with Triple H🙄

Igor Lutsker @ILutsker @The_MJF Did you just send William back to your boy trips? @The_MJF Did you just send William back to your boy trips?

It remains to be seen if MJF's World Championship reign will not only last as long but be as memorable as Triple H's. Despite fans' responses, Friedman clearly believes he has the potential to have a career that rivals The Game's.

MJF's promo during Dynamite caught the attention of two prominent AEW stars

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is no stranger to stirring the pot, as his numerous WWE references seem to point out, but during his promo. Friedman notably took a dig at Eddie Kingston. After catching the wind of the jab, The Mad King took to Twitter to respond to MJF.

"Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form," Kingston tweeted.

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form.

Additionally, the current AEW World Championship #1 contender, Ricky Starks, also clapped back at MJF after the star's Twitter post.

"You are going to run this company into the ground," Ricky Starks Tweeted.

MJF clearly doesn't intend on making any new friends in All Elite Wrestling, despite now being the face of the promotion. But is making new enemies out of Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks a good idea for the reigning World Champion?

