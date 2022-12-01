AEW World Champion called out for seemingly comparing himself to Triple H

AEW World Champion MJF is known for his numerous WWE references, but the star is now claiming to be following in Triple H's footsteps. In light of his new claims, a fellow AEW star took to social media to call out Friedman.

MJF recently took to Twitter to boldly claim that his "Reign of Terror has just begun." While some fans might not have understood the reference, it was a clear call back to Triple H's 2002-2004 reign in WWE. Since then, fans have both fondly and bitterly called The Game's prominent booking at the time as "The Reign of Terror."

In light of MJF's Twitter post announcing his reign, AEW World Championship Number One Contender Ricky Starks took to the social media app to slam the star.

"You are going to run this company into the ground," Ricky Starks Tweeted.

A battered and bruised Ricky Starks successfully went up against Ethan Page during last night's Dynamite and will now get his shot at MJF's World Championship.

The star has been a babyface since his brief feud with Powerhouse Hobbs, and it seems like he has the fans rallied behind him ahead of his match against Friedman.

Another AEW star harshly slammed MJF after his recent Dynamite promo

The World Champion seems to intend to call out and shame every star on the All Elite Wrestling roster as he possibly can. During his return promo, The Salt of the Earth made numerous references to names such as UFC star Connor McGregor and Eddie Kingston, which resulted in The Mad King responding.

Kingston has since taken to Twitter in a series of Tweets where he responded to MJF's jabs during Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form. Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form.

Friedman clearly has no intentions of making any new friends within the promotion and seems to have caught Eddie Kingston's attention.

If MJF manages to survive his future encounter with Ricky Starks, could a feud with The Mad King follow?

