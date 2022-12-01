Top AEW star makes a Triple H reference after unexpected betrayal on AEW Dynamite

MJF referred to WWE head booker Triple H after his segment on AEW Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth showed up on Wednesday night for the first time since capturing the AEW World Title at Full Gear. William Regal welcomed him inside the ring, and the newly crowned champion took over.

MJF clarified that he is the most must-see talent in the business and that nobody will be able to dethrone him as the champion.

He brought up the bidding war of 2024 before namedropping Triple H and Nick Khan again.

The AEW world champion then tossed the old belt out of the ring before unveiling a new Burberry-themed one. After more insults towards the crowd and hyping himself up, MJF shocked everyone by decking William Regal with the brass knuckles.

The former NXT Commissioner was stretchered off as MJF took to Twitter to announce his intentions moving forward:

"The Reign of Terror has just begun," Maxwell Jacob Friedman tweeted.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF The Reign of Terror has just begun. The Reign of Terror has just begun.

The 'Reign of Terror' was a reference to Triple H's reign as the face of WWE in the early 2000s. The Game was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for a very long time, with the heel stable Evolution helping him retain the title repeatedly.

Fans got sick of the King of Kings' stranglehold on the title, with deserving winners such as Booker T buried during the reign of terror.

Did you catch the reference? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes