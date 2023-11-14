Major AEW star gives an interesting response about the identity of "The Devil"

AEW has been drawing a lot of attention around the secret identity of The Devil. Many fans have been sharing their speculation on his true identity, and now Nyla Rose has joined in on the fun.

Rose hasn't been featured on television for quite some time now, but she is a former Women's Champion. Across her career in the promotion, she's also had multiple title shots and was once prominently booked.

Nyla Rose recently took to X to react to the post made by the @AEWonTV account. Instead of hinting at The Devil's true identity, she made various references to Blues songs and potentially the Devil May Cry video game series.

"Depends…. Has this devil ever been down to Georgia or own a blue dress? How do they feel about crying?"

Expand Tweet

While her booking hasn't been prominent, Rose notably called out Cardi B after the celebrity made her intentions clear to get involved with wrestling. Only time will tell if this potential clash will happen or not, but AEW has notably been able to draw in many former celebrities.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Nyla Rose claims she's been pushing for AEW Women's Tag Team Titles

During an interview on Muscle Memory, Nyla Rose commented on the possibility of the promotion introducing tag titles for the Women's Division. Additionally, she also revealed that it's been something she's pushed for early on in her career.

"I have been pushing for this since day 37. I'm not going to say day one, I wanted the world title from day one, but after things settled a little bit, I've been pushing for Women's Tag Titles."

"I would love to not only win them, but also introduce them, bring them in. I would love to get Women's Tag Titles. Would love to hold them with Marina Shafir. Do that and then I can be the actual grand slam champion." (H/T: Fightful)

While this could eventually be introduced, there has been a lot of criticism made against the handling of the Women's Division. Additionally, there might not be enough women signed up for the promotion. Either way, only time will tell.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.