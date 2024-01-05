Major AEW star injured

An AEW star has revealed being injured during the Continental Classic tournament. The star in question is Rush.

Rush was one of the key competitors in the Gold League of the Continental Classic tournament. The star garnered a total of six points throughout the series. He prevailed over Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, whereas he lost to Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland.

The 35-year-old star recently took to Twitter and disclosed that he had torn his hamstring in his second match of the fixture against Mark Briscoe.

"In the #AEWContinentalClassic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had. I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight. #LFI #AEWDynamite," Rush shared.

AEW star Rush was unhappy with Jon Moxley

On the December 6, 2023, episode of Dynamite, Rush faced former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, in the Continental Classic tournament. During the match, Moxley applied a Sleeper Hold to the former, which led him to pass out.

The 35-year-old star later took to Twitter and opened up about his dissatisfaction with the bout's result.

Jon Moxley went on to win a total of twelve points in the Gold League. He faced Eddie Kingston in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament. The Mad King defied all odds and defeated Moxley to become the inaugural AEW Continental Champion at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

