Major AEW star just let Tony Khan "know they need him, he don't need them," says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive) 

A popular AEW star recently accomplished a major feat, prompting comments from WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and many others. According to Long, this feat has made it clear to Tony Khan that the company needed the star and not vice versa.

The star being talked about is Darby Allin, who recently climbed Mount Everest. Given how challenging it was, the accomplishment is certainly worthy of praise. While congratulations and compliments are pouring in for Darby, Teddy Long has pointed out how this may change the power dynamic between him and AEW.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that Darby had increased his value in the business with this exceptional move. He said:

"Darby Allin just made a name for himself. Darby Allin just let AEW know they need him, he don't need them, okay? Smart on Darby Allin's part. Very smart move and congratulations, man, because I don't know whether there's anybody that has done that or not. But for him to accomplish something like that, man, that's a real big deal." [3:10 onwards]

WWE veteran Bully Ray wanted Darby Allin to cut a promo on top of Mount Everest

According to Bully Ray, Darby Allin had the perfect opportunity to cut a promo after he climbed Mount Everest.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE veteran talked about how this could be the start of his pursuit of the AEW World Championship:

“I would have hoped that Darby Allin cut a promo on the top of Mount Everest saying that 'Hey guys, it's Darby, I made it. I'm standing on the top of Mount Everest. Here is the AEW flag. I represent AEW. I did this for me, I did it for the fans, I did it for AEW, and now, you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna climb down Mount Everest. And then you know what I'm gonna do? I'm walking back in the doors of AEW, and no matter who the World Champion is, I'm coming for you. By the way: I hope it's still you, Jon Moxley, because I'm gonna beat you and then I'm taking that championship out of the bag that you've been holding hostage for months now, and I'm holding it high in the air and giving it back to the AEW fans.’” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Darby Allin and whether a promo like the WWE veteran suggested will be revealed later.

