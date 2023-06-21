Major AEW star leaving after Dynamite tonight to return to WWE?

A major AEW star could be leaving the promotion after tonight's episode of Dynamite to make a return to WWE. The star in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe have been engaged in a fiery feud that began when they teamed up against FTR for the tag team championship. Following their defeat, Jarrett directed his frustration toward Briscoe.

This intense conflict has captivated wrestling fans, and their showdown this week on Dynamite could be the climax. In a promotional video, Jarrett boldly stated that he would leave AEW if he didn't win, raising speculation about a potential return to WWE.

WWE has a history of welcoming back superstars from the past, with Jeff Jarrett's significant contributions to the company will make him a potentially valuable asset once more.

He last appeared at SummerSlam in July 2022 as a special guest referee for the tag team championship match between The Usos and the Street Profits but departed again in August 2022.

Fans will have to tune in to Dynamite tonight to see how the match unfolds and whether any surprises will be in store.

As wrestling fans watch the events unfold, it's clear that Jeff Jarrett's potential return to WWE would generate significant buzz.

Jim Cornette criticizes AEW's misuse of Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently expressed his disappointment with the recent involvement of Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal in a match on AEW Rampage.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed frustration with the ongoing feud and questioned why Briscoe and Lethal were not utilized in the main event singles mix.

"Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal should be in the main event singles mix of either one of these programs, Saturday Night, Wednesday Night – and they’re doing this. We’ve talked about the ball that was dropped with Mark, and Jeff Jarrett is a master of psychology… but again, should he be using that on this when they’ve got such a conglomeration of messes on their national television program?" said Cornette. [From 02:46 onward]

Cornette's remarks reflect his opinion on how talents like Briscoe and Lethal should be showcased in wrestling.

Do you think Jeff Jarret is leaving Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

