Major AEW star is no longer suspended - Reports

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's suspension from the Jacksonville-based promotion has reportedly been lifted. According to the Wrestling Observer Network Newsletter, The Spanish God's suspension has been lifted. However, there is no clear indication of his return to AEW TV.

In February 2024, Guevara and Hardcore legend Jeff Hardy locked horns in a No Disqualification Match on Rampage. While the 30-year-old emerged victorious, the win came at a cost. During the match, the former champion botched an attempted Shooting Star Press on The Charismatic Enigma, which left the latter concussed.

According to reports, Sammy was told to finish the match immediately, but he went ahead and performed a GTS, which involved contact of his knee with Jeff Hardy's head, to pick up the victory, Reports later claimed that GTS might be the reason behind the suspension.

The latest report from WON claimed that Sammy Guevara was no longer suspended. However, it's yet to be ascertained how the former TNT Champion would be ''cycled back into storylines.''

"Sammy Guevara is no longer suspended, but there’s no word on when he’ll be cycled back into storylines. There has been stuff pitched, but nothing confirmed," the newsletter said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

Formerly suspended AEW wrestler Jack Perry has wreaked havoc on Dynamite

Jack Perry, earlier suspended following his real-life brawl with CM Punk, has returned to the Jacksonville-based company. The Jungle Boy marked his return at the Dynasty pay-per-view last month, where he aligned with The Young Bucks. Later, Perry and The Elite attacked AEW honcho Tony Khan and former world champion Kenny Omega on separate episodes of Dynamite.

With The Young Bucks rallying behind the formerly suspended Jack Perry and bringing him back for an invasion of the Jacksonville-based company, it remains to be seen whether Guevara will be able to make the best of the situation.